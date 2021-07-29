Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 539,555 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Zoetis worth $184,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,827,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

