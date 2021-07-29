Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Littelfuse worth $175,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $260.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.58. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.