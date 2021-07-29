Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Sempra Energy worth $125,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.