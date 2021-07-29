Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,830 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Fair Isaac worth $143,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $91,227,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $527.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

