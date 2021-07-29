Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 28,455 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Choice Hotels International worth $131,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $576,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,275.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

