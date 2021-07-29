Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.08% of American Campus Communities worth $123,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 715.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.