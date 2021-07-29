Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $120.66 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Caesars Entertainment worth $120,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

