Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $135.99 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of East West Bancorp worth $135,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.