Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $144.65 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Agilent Technologies worth $144,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $152.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

