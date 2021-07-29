Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $155.65 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $155,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $583.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

