Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $158.71 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Brunswick worth $158,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $69,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 151,635 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after acquiring an additional 150,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

