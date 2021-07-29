Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $174.93 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of PS Business Parks worth $174,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $153.83 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

