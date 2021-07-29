Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $177.01 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of WEC Energy Group worth $177,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.