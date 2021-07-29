Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $196.49 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of CoreSite Realty worth $196,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

