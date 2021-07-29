Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $203.19 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Square worth $203,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,845,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

SQ opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 364.24, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

