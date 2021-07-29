Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $206.82 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Activision Blizzard worth $206,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,047,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,372,000 after buying an additional 453,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $39,447,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

