Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Boston Properties worth $149,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 294.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BXP stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

