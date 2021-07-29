Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Avery Dennison worth $145,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.