Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $125,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 205,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

