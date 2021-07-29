Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.82% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $164,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

NYSE HR opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

