Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47,289 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $167,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

