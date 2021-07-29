Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Novartis worth $144,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

