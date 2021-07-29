Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.79% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $217,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 358,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

