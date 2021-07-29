Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $151,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 774,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 325,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,415,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 475.3% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,380 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

