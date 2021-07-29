Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $157,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.