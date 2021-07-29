Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of MKS Instruments worth $159,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 123.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 148,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,579,000 after buying an additional 82,182 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 315,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $11,125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

