Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Nordson worth $125,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Nordson by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.70 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $226.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

