Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shopify worth $120,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 59,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Shopify by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,399.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.65.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

