Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $186,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,295,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $169,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

QCOM stock opened at $142.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

