Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Lincoln Electric worth $129,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.