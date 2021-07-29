Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 101,370 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,370 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $212,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,823,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,684,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,209,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,889,000 after acquiring an additional 561,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,680,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,980,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,637,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

