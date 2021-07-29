Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Snap-on worth $137,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $220.29 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

