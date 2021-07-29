Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,304 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $127,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.12 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.54 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

