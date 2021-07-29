Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 250,224 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $209,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

