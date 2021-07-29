Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 253,554 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Tyson Foods worth $181,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after buying an additional 441,763 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,301.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 59,775 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

TSN stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.