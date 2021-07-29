Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 343,100 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.74% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $134,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

KW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.