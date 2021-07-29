Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 559,238 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $190,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

WFC opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

