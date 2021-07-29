Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of 3M worth $174,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of 3M by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 117,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 39,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

