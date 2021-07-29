Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 662,236 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Simon Property Group worth $209,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after acquiring an additional 408,670 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $125.22 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

