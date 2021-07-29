Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 70,037 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $118,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.