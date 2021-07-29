Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 75,308 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $177,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,060,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $244.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

