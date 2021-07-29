Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 95,309 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,309 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $139,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

