Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dollar General worth $206,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $230.06 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $231.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

