Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Equity Residential worth $136,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

