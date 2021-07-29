Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 1,253,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,727. Principal Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Principal Solar alerts:

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.