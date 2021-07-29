PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 25.6% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $414,508.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002246 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,826,971,685 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.