ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRA opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

