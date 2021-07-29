Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.87

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.87 and last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 1229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

