PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PRG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

