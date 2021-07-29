Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.32. 15,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,642. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

